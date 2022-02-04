CIBC slashes price target on Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] – find out why.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. [NYSE: RFP] loss -20.04% on the last trading session, reaching $11.37 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Resolute Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results.

Q4 GAAP net loss of $128 million / net income of $307 million for 2021.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. represents 79.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $853.43 million with the latest information. RFP stock price has been found in the range of $11.00 to $11.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 503.14K shares, RFP reached a trading volume of 2819776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on RFP stock. On March 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RFP shares from 9.50 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resolute Forest Products Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for RFP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for RFP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.59. With this latest performance, RFP shares dropped by -21.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.67, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04 and a Gross Margin at +22.18. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.36.

Return on Total Capital for RFP is now 8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.82. Additionally, RFP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] managed to generate an average of $1,408 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP]

There are presently around $941 million, or 90.10% of RFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RFP stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 30,548,190, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,505,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.06 million in RFP stocks shares; and CHOU ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $46.92 million in RFP stock with ownership of nearly -16.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. [NYSE:RFP] by around 3,190,698 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,566,386 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 58,399,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,156,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RFP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,149 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 380,495 shares during the same period.