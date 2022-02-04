Chubb Limited [CB] Stock trading around $207.53 per share: What’s Next?

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] gained 3.83% on the last trading session, reaching $207.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Chubb Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income Per Share of $4.95 Versus $5.34 Prior Year, and Record Core Operating Income Per Share of $3.81, Up 19.8%; Commercial Lines Net Premiums Written Up 12.9%; P&C Combined Ratio of 85.5%.

Record Full-Year Per Share Net Income and Core Operating Income of $19.27 and $12.56, Up 147.4% and 71.8%, Respectively; Consolidated Net Premiums Written of $38 Billion, Up 12%, with Commercial Lines Up 17.7%.

– Fourth quarter net income was $2.14 billion and core operating income was a record $1.65 billion.

Chubb Limited represents 435.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.52 billion with the latest information. CB stock price has been found in the range of $202.34 to $208.525.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CB reached a trading volume of 4148601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chubb Limited [CB]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04.

Trading performance analysis for CB stock

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.22, while it was recorded at 198.87 for the last single week of trading, and 179.54 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.90. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $113,968 per employee.

Chubb Limited [CB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 29.79%.