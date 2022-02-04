Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $10

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -3.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.59. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 17, 2022 prior to 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4235914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chimera Investment Corporation stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for CIM stock reached $3.20 billion, with 235.89 million shares outstanding and 233.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, CIM reached a trading volume of 4235914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $15.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11.

How has CIM stock performed recently?

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.78 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.30 and a Gross Margin at +92.41. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 357.56. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] managed to generate an average of $2,167,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

Insider trade positions for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

There are presently around $1,722 million, or 53.90% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,496,448, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,361,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.49 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $251.32 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly -12.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 9,739,798 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 6,655,190 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 105,969,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,364,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,260,599 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 566,153 shares during the same period.