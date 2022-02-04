BTIG Research lifts Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] price plunged by -3.90 percent to reach at -$1.25. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Lightspeed Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Third quarter revenue grew 165% YoY to $152.7M.

A sum of 4384935 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares reached a high of $32.42 and dropped to a low of $26.41 until finishing in the latest session at $30.83.

The average equity rating for LSPD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $121 to $103. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41.

LSPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.51. With this latest performance, LSPD shares dropped by -22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.91, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 74.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.05.

Return on Total Capital for LSPD is now -10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, LSPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] managed to generate an average of -$91,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,661 million, or 60.49% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.66% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,825,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.96 million in LSPD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $197.47 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly -10.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 19,270,349 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 7,273,045 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 56,394,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,937,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,433,028 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,587,053 shares during the same period.