bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell -31.43% so far this year. What now?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] price plunged by -5.78 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Adaptimmune Announces Appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer.

A sum of 2207299 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. bluebird bio Inc. shares reached a high of $7.515 and dropped to a low of $6.82 until finishing in the latest session at $6.85.

The one-year BLUE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.94. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $22 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BLUE stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BLUE shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.44.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -33.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.28 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 20.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into bluebird bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.07 and a Gross Margin at +90.13. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.75.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -41.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.24. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$510,054 per employee.bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $376 million, or 82.30% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,089,204, which is approximately 1.841% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,918,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.3 million in BLUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.95 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -2.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 8,444,124 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 8,945,400 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 34,280,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,669,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,446,188 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,966,201 shares during the same period.