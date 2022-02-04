Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $260

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] gained 5.42% on the last trading session, reaching $270.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that BD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

– Revenue of $5.0 billion declined 6.0% as reported and 5.9% on currency-neutral basis, due to a decline in worldwide COVID-only testing revenues to $185 million from $866 million in the prior year.

– Revenue driven by growth of 8.1% as reported, 8.3% currency-neutral, in base revenues.

Becton Dickinson and Company represents 285.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.76 billion with the latest information. BDX stock price has been found in the range of $259.465 to $272.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, BDX reached a trading volume of 3044551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $271.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 5.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BDX stock

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, BDX shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.27 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.79, while it was recorded at 258.07 for the last single week of trading, and 248.59 for the last 200 days.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +46.80. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.38. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

There are presently around $62,039 million, or 88.10% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,157,949, which is approximately -0.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,865,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 billion in BDX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.96 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly 18.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Becton Dickinson and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 684 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 12,860,917 shares. Additionally, 635 investors decreased positions by around 14,198,730 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 214,645,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,705,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,110,433 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,317,188 shares during the same period.