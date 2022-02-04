Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Stock trading around $154.32 per share: What’s Next?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] loss -2.50% or -3.95 points to close at $154.32 with a heavy trading volume of 2887494 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that JIDU Raises Nearly $400 Million in Series A Financing, Mass-produced Models to Be Launched in 2023.

– Baidu’s intelligent electric vehicle arm JIDU announced that it has closed Series A financing, raising nearly $400 million. This round of financing was backed by Baidu and its strategic partner multinational auto manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (“Geely”).

With the completion of financing, JIDU is set to continue accelerating the progress in R&D and achieving mass production. The brand’s first Robocar concept car will be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April this year, with a mass-produced model set to be launched in 2023.

It opened the trading session at $155.25, the shares rose to $158.395 and dropped to $153.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIDU points out that the company has recorded -6.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 2887494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $231.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $355 to $320, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 332 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 7.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 85.19.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.07, while it was recorded at 155.99 for the last single week of trading, and 167.93 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 6.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $24,085 million, or 57.90% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,610,256, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,834,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.51 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 21,672,242 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 25,545,148 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 104,962,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,179,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,834,481 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 6,614,292 shares during the same period.