Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Revenue clocked in at $25.77 billion, down -0.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $224.04. The company report on February 3, 2022 that AMGEN TO HOST VIRTUAL BUSINESS REVIEW MEETING.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a virtual Business Review Meeting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer, along with other members of Amgen’s management team, will present a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy, operations, pipeline, research capabilities and growth outlook. The Business Review Meeting will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected webcasts and presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under the Investors tab.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2955471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amgen Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for AMGN stock reached $123.36 billion, with 567.00 million shares outstanding and 562.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 2955471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $239.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $258, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AMGN stock performed recently?

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.59, while it was recorded at 227.59 for the last single week of trading, and 227.30 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.49 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 21.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 355.46. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $298,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.57%.