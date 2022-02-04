Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Stock trading around $20.75 per share: What’s Next?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.75 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Allscripts Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and New Share Repurchase Program.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) (Allscripts) today announced preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $390 million and $395 million.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock is now 12.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDRX Stock saw the intraday high of $21.24 and lowest of $20.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.09, which means current price is +23.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, MDRX reached a trading volume of 3747260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

How has MDRX stock performed recently?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, MDRX shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.10, while it was recorded at 20.61 for the last single week of trading, and 16.61 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

There are presently around $2,625 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,818,383, which is approximately -11.031% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,375,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.4 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $221.49 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 5,592,763 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 14,909,115 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 106,078,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,580,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,378,128 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,566,406 shares during the same period.