AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] is -34.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $9.34 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2022 that AbCellera to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) announced today that it will report full year 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022 and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

The live webcast of the earnings conference will be available through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. represents 278.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.38 billion with the latest information. ABCL stock price has been found in the range of $8.95 to $9.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 2527044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $38.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.20.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.21. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -29.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 18.34 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.00.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 42.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.82. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $577,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

There are presently around $904 million, or 43.80% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 19,821,407, which is approximately 47.751% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 11,858,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.05 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $96.98 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 14,257,414 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,367,844 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 75,769,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,394,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,495,024 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,580,663 shares during the same period.