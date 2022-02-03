why MPLX LP [MPLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.62

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.80 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that MPLX LP Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Reported fourth quarter net income attributable to MPLX of $830 million and full-year net income of $3.1 billion.

MPLX LP stock is now 14.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPLX Stock saw the intraday high of $34.41 and lowest of $33.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.90, which means current price is +14.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 4128101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MPLX LP [MPLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $35.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MPLX stock performed recently?

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.42 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.27, while it was recorded at 32.99 for the last single week of trading, and 29.34 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.48 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of -$126,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 9.94%.

Insider trade positions for MPLX LP [MPLX]

There are presently around $8,913 million, or 26.00% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 66,740,292, which is approximately -1.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,778,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.15 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $594.61 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -12.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 4,390,281 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 17,835,843 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 241,161,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,388,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,984,756 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,370,037 shares during the same period.