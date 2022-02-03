why Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.72

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] loss -1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $14.93 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Mandiant Bolsters SaaS Platform with Integration of New Attack Surface Management Module.

New automated offering helps organizations gain comprehensive visibility across IT environments, continuously monitor for vulnerabilities, operationalize threat intelligence and manage risk.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced the completed integration of Attack Surface Management into the Mandiant Advantage platform following the company’s acquisition of Intrigue in August 2021. Now generally available, Mandiant Advantage Attack Surface Management enables organizations to obtain a deep understanding of their digital footprint and focus on the vulnerabilities that bad actors are most likely to target. Armed with this insight, organizations can take a proactive approach to cyber security, while gaining confidence that they’re not exposed to emerging threats.

Mandiant Inc. represents 237.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.54 billion with the latest information. MNDT stock price has been found in the range of $14.77 to $15.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 3070698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $19.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.29.

Trading performance analysis for MNDT stock

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, MNDT shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 18.57 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for MNDT is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, MNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $2,901 million, or 91.10% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,977,218, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,106,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.27 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $232.81 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly -1.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 13,026,911 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 19,430,735 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 159,168,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,626,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,900,708 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 12,300,453 shares during the same period.