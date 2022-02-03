why LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.20

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LOGC] price plunged by -54.83 percent to reach at -$0.82. The company report on February 2, 2022 that LogicBio Therapeutics Provides Update on LB-001 Clinical Development Program.

– Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today provided an update on the LB-001 clinical development program. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that its Phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial of LB-001 in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) has been placed on clinical hold. The company will host a conference call and webcast this morning to discuss this update.

A sum of 5131657 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 97.78K shares. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.0075 and dropped to a low of $0.635 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The one-year LOGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.21. The average equity rating for LOGC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGC shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LOGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57.

LOGC Stock Performance Analysis:

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.53. With this latest performance, LOGC shares dropped by -72.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.24 for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3531, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8742 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -912.30. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.44.

Return on Total Capital for LOGC is now -48.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.15. Additionally, LOGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] managed to generate an average of -$836,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 60.50% of LOGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGC stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,466,783, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.48% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 1,598,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in LOGC stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.21 million in LOGC stock with ownership of nearly 3.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LOGC] by around 921,472 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 715,748 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,345,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,982,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 718,607 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 264,404 shares during the same period.