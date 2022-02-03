why 3M Company [MMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $182.42

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.56%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Not the Science Type Spotlights STEM Equity at Brand Storytelling 2022.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– 3M.

3M’s Not the Science Type is a documentary film that addresses negative stereotypes and the need for greater diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM. The film features four female scientists who challenge stereotypes and confront discrimination as they rise to prominence in their fields of science.

Over the last 12 months, MMM stock dropped by -5.03%. The one-year 3M Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.64. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.20 billion, with 579.60 million shares outstanding and 575.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, MMM stock reached a trading volume of 3146328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $182.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on MMM stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MMM shares from 179 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.15, while it was recorded at 166.67 for the last single week of trading, and 188.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.84 and a Gross Margin at +46.84. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.54.

3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 7.47%.

3M Company [MMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,759 million, or 68.50% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,131,410, which is approximately 8.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,630,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.11 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly -1.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,026 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 19,748,172 shares. Additionally, 984 investors decreased positions by around 21,295,927 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 345,738,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,782,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,620,508 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,284,421 shares during the same period.