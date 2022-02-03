Wells Fargo slashes price target on The Allstate Corporation [ALL] – find out why.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] loss -0.87% or -1.03 points to close at $117.69 with a heavy trading volume of 5512165 shares. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Allstate Advances Strategic Priorities.

Simultaneously addressing loss cost inflation.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $118.69, the shares rose to $119.75 and dropped to $117.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALL points out that the company has recorded -8.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, ALL reached to a volume of 5512165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $132.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $121, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ALL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.65.

Trading performance analysis for ALL stock

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.51, while it was recorded at 119.64 for the last single week of trading, and 126.45 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.93. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.44.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 22.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.59. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $132,163 per employee.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

There are presently around $25,589 million, or 78.60% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,786,776, which is approximately -0.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,089,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -1.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 8,468,117 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 13,672,032 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 195,290,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,431,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,690,734 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,636,406 shares during the same period.