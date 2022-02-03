Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. What else is Wall St. saying

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] price surged by 1.65 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on January 19, 2022 that ONEOK Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share.

The dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 31, 2022.

A sum of 3761853 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. ONEOK Inc. shares reached a high of $63.04 and dropped to a low of $61.53 until finishing in the latest session at $62.89.

The one-year OKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.71. The average equity rating for OKE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $66, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

OKE Stock Performance Analysis:

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.47, while it was recorded at 60.98 for the last single week of trading, and 57.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ONEOK Inc. Fundamentals:

ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.86%.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,819 million, or 66.30% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,457,496, which is approximately 0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,914,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 4.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 14,487,912 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 11,914,276 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 261,606,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,008,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,430,753 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,511 shares during the same period.