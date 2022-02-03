Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] gained 7.37% or 203.16 points to close at $2960.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4435058 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Sibros Closes $70 Million Series B Funding to Power the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem.

Funding will be used to meet strong global demand and deliver large customer deployments of Sibros’ deep connected vehicle software and data management platform.

Connected vehicle platform company Sibros today announced its $70 million Series B funding round led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP) with participation from Fontinalis Partners, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Iron Pillar, Qualcomm Ventures and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Moneta Ventures. The funding will be used to fuel the company’s expansion to meet strong global demand and deliver large customer deployments of its vertically integrated connected vehicle platform.

It opened the trading session at $3,037.27, the shares rose to $3,042.00 and dropped to $2,911.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOOG points out that the company has recorded 8.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, GOOG reached to a volume of 4435058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $3352.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $3500 to $3600. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3350 to $3500, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 89.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05.

Trading performance analysis for GOOG stock

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.54. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.33 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,833.22, while it was recorded at 2,736.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2,712.10 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.08.

Return on Total Capital for GOOG is now 17.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, GOOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] managed to generate an average of $297,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

There are presently around $567,364 million, or 66.24% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,152,232, which is approximately -0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,990,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.37 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $37.97 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly -1.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,304 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 4,198,276 shares. Additionally, 1,368 investors decreased positions by around 7,983,357 shares, while 586 investors held positions by with 193,566,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,747,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,455 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 387,391 shares during the same period.