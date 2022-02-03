Wall Street Analyst Initiated Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE: FTK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.48%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that FLOTEK AND PROFRAC TEAM UP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINABLE, VERTICALLY INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS.

Innovative Multi-Year Partnership Creates Compelling Offering to Improve Operators’ ESG and Operational Performance.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTK), a leader in technology-driven, specialty green chemistry solutions, announced today it has entered into a long-term agreement with ProFrac Services, LLC (“ProFrac”), the largest private North American provider of hydraulic fracturing services, to provide its full portfolio of sustainable chemistry solutions to a dedicated portion of ProFrac’s hydraulic fracturing fleets.

Over the last 12 months, FTK stock dropped by -55.16%. The one-year Flotek Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.86. The average equity rating for FTK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.95 million, with 69.32 million shares outstanding and 65.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, FTK stock reached a trading volume of 3556070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTK shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Flotek Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Flotek Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Seaport Global Securities kept a Speculative Buy rating on FTK stock. On July 27, 2015, analysts increased their price target for FTK shares from 8 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flotek Industries Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

FTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.48. With this latest performance, FTK shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8618, while it was recorded at 0.8340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3554 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flotek Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.73 and a Gross Margin at -71.29. Flotek Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -256.77.

Return on Total Capital for FTK is now -46.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.39. Additionally, FTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] managed to generate an average of -$928,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Flotek Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

FTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flotek Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 36.20% of FTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTK stocks are: NIERENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,840,969, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,019,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 million in FTK stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.61 million in FTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flotek Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE:FTK] by around 317,396 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,228,822 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,152,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,698,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,234 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 493,004 shares during the same period.