Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] closed the trading session at $58.72 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.26, while the highest price level was $59.2444. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Sales Results and Provides Update on Expected Earnings Per Share.

ANNOUNCES $1.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; $1 BILLION TO BE EXECUTED THROUGH ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE.

INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND BY 33 PERCENT TO $0.80 PER SHARE AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.86 percent and weekly performance of 10.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 11241996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $90 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 78 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.92. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.13, while it was recorded at 55.73 for the last single week of trading, and 63.04 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 15.40%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,998 million, or 94.20% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,266,940, which is approximately 14.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,300,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 15.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 48,237,981 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 23,517,801 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 166,624,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,380,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,482,575 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,075,249 shares during the same period.