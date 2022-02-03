Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The New York Times Company [NYT]. What else is Wall St. saying

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.13 during the day while it closed the day at $41.57. The company report on February 2, 2022 that The New York Times Company Reports 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Targets at least 15 million subscribers by year-end 2027, completes acquisition of The Athletic, and announces dividend increase and new share repurchase program .

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com. The New York Times Company also set a target of at least 15 million subscribers by year-end 2027, completed the acquisition of The Athletic, and announced a dividend increase and new share repurchase program.

The New York Times Company stock has also gained 10.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYT stock has declined by -25.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.64% and lost -13.93% year-on date.

The market cap for NYT stock reached $6.78 billion, with 168.03 million shares outstanding and 164.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 3327816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $52.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $48, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on NYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NYT stock trade performance evaluation

The New York Times Company [NYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.32. With this latest performance, NYT shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.60, while it was recorded at 39.83 for the last single week of trading, and 46.43 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.25 and a Gross Margin at +42.68. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.61.

Return on Total Capital for NYT is now 13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.66. Additionally, NYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The New York Times Company [NYT] managed to generate an average of $21,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The New York Times Company [NYT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 10.80%.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,451 million, or 95.10% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,689,099, which is approximately 12.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,523,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.98 million in NYT stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $471.7 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly -1.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The New York Times Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 13,496,132 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 14,146,359 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 128,696,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,339,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,874,266 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,394,538 shares during the same period.