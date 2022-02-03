Vroom Inc. [VRM] moved down -8.68: Why It’s Important

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] closed the trading session at $7.68 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.65, while the highest price level was $8.62. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Vroom Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for March 1st, 2022.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31st, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, February 28th, 2022. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 9567145. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.82 percent and weekly performance of 8.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, VRM reached to a volume of 3353221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $26.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03.

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -31.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 27.24 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 97.00% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,933,521, which is approximately 15.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 11,864,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.12 million in VRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.18 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 20.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 19,495,507 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 17,417,383 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 95,673,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,586,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,957,779 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,848,030 shares during the same period.