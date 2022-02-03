Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is 15.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] closed the trading session at $253.57 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $241.00, while the highest price level was $254.93. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Vertex Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year Financial Results.

-Full year product revenues of $7.57 billion, a 22% increase compared to full year 2020-.

-Company provides full year 2022 product revenue guidance of $8.4 to $8.6 billion-.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.47 percent and weekly performance of 11.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, VRTX reached to a volume of 3653207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $267.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $213 to $222. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $268 to $269, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on VRTX stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VRTX shares from 203 to 208.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

VRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.91. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.93 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.38, while it was recorded at 242.70 for the last single week of trading, and 201.87 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.84 and a Gross Margin at +88.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 11.80%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57,119 million, or 93.90% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,547,895, which is approximately 0.804% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,442,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.03 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly 5.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 25,938,142 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 24,370,538 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 182,202,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,511,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,312,110 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 1,879,070 shares during the same period.