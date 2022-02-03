UBS lifts Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] closed the trading session at $112.84 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $109.77, while the highest price level was $112.99. The company report on January 26, 2022 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.90 percent and weekly performance of 3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, EW reached to a volume of 3323953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $126.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $125 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $132 to $120, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EW stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 134 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 65.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

EW stock trade performance evaluation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.80, while it was recorded at 107.45 for the last single week of trading, and 110.70 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.33 and a Gross Margin at +76.28. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 15.57%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,965 million, or 85.80% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,033,851, which is approximately 0.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,806,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.81 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 0.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 27,417,260 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 22,469,396 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 466,542,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,429,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,930,358 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,027,601 shares during the same period.