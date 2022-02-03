TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Revenue clocked in at $90.90 million, down -19.83% YTD: What’s Next?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] traded at a low on 02/02/22, posting a -8.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on December 10, 2021 that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Responds to Request From TherapeuticsMD to Revise Certain Manufacturing Testing Limits for ANNOVERA®.

– FDA determined that it could not approve proposed revisions to the manufacturing testing limits requested through the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) — FDA provided recommendations and requested additional information to address the issues — The Company will continue to supply ANNOVERA in compliance with the manufacturing testing limits approved in the original NDA -.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) (“TXMD” or the “Company”), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced that the FDA determined that it could not approve revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits for ANNOVERA through the sNDA previously submitted by the Company. In its complete response letter, the FDA provided recommendations and requested additional information that could support approval of revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits. The Company will continue to manufacture and supply ANNOVERA under the existing approved specifications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4667324 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stands at 10.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.36%.

The market cap for TXMD stock reached $116.91 million, with 422.22 million shares outstanding and 395.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 4667324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

How has TXMD stock performed recently?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.68 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4014, while it was recorded at 0.2912 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8121 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.76 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.90.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -91.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.45. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 199.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$458,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $40 million, or 37.00% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,306,542, which is approximately 1.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,910,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.32 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 11,472,576 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 50,928,889 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 67,194,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,595,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,276,918 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 19,994,180 shares during the same period.