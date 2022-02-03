The Home Depot Inc. [HD] moved up 1.36: Why It’s Important

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] closed the trading session at $373.73 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $367.763, while the highest price level was $374.67. The company report on February 1, 2022 that The Home Depot is Hiring More Than 100,000 Associates.

The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, is hiring more than 100,000 new associates ahead of its busy spring season, as customers continue to invest in their homes. With openings at stores and warehouses nationwide and the majority of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Home Depot store, job seekers are encouraged to apply to the locations most convenient to them at careers.homedepot.com. Through the company’s new, accelerated hiring process, applicants could receive an offer within one day of applying.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.95 percent and weekly performance of 4.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, HD reached to a volume of 3752524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $416.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $357 to $450, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on HD stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 340 to 410.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 9.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 377.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 72.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 392.70, while it was recorded at 366.48 for the last single week of trading, and 347.79 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.74.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 45.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14,061.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,316.22. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $25,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.37%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $270,955 million, or 72.10% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,262,644, which is approximately 0.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,354,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.94 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.49 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -1.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,382 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 16,483,136 shares. Additionally, 1,357 investors decreased positions by around 19,480,308 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 698,928,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,891,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,389,342 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 591,884 shares during the same period.