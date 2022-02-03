STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] Revenue clocked in at $12.76 billion, down -3.19% YTD: What’s Next?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.32 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jan 24, 2022 to Jan 28, 2022.

STMicroelectronics N.V. stock is now -3.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STM Stock saw the intraday high of $47.55 and lowest of $46.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.15, which means current price is +10.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 4226901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $62.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 49.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has STM stock performed recently?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, STM shares dropped by -5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.05, while it was recorded at 46.14 for the last single week of trading, and 43.08 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

There are presently around $1,513 million, or 3.80% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 3,627,021, which is approximately 30.123% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,826,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.73 million in STM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $124.25 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly 31.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 8,411,080 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,110,395 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 17,461,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,982,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,202,583 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,458,628 shares during the same period.