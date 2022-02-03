Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $35

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.48%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that UPDATE – Replays of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series Are Now Available.

The video replays and slide decks of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series are now available. To access the archive, please visit the series’ website at:.

Over the last 12 months, SBLK stock rose by 112.91%. The one-year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.11. The average equity rating for SBLK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.32 billion, with 102.15 million shares outstanding and 96.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, SBLK stock reached a trading volume of 3089305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $33.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.40, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.92.

SBLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.48. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.40, while it was recorded at 22.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Fundamentals:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,333 million, or 59.70% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,181,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.29 million in SBLK stocks shares; and SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), currently with $46.31 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly -18.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 5,597,800 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 12,077,653 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 38,168,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,843,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,522,767 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,338,470 shares during the same period.