Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $240

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] traded at a low on 02/02/22, posting a -5.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $191.92. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5923286 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spotify Technology S.A. stands at 7.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.61%.

The market cap for SPOT stock reached $36.11 billion, with 191.49 million shares outstanding and 137.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, SPOT reached a trading volume of 5923286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $298.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $380 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SPOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 13.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 132.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has SPOT stock performed recently?

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.80. With this latest performance, SPOT shares dropped by -21.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.36 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.94, while it was recorded at 187.22 for the last single week of trading, and 240.12 for the last 200 days.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.49 and a Gross Margin at +25.34. Spotify Technology S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.37.

Return on Total Capital for SPOT is now -8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.57. Additionally, SPOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]

There are presently around $21,946 million, or 58.50% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 22,136,902, which is approximately -0.88% of the company’s market cap and around 28.11% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,001,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.72 billion in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -30.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spotify Technology S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 11,610,150 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 14,740,803 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 81,429,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,780,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,283,345 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 647,353 shares during the same period.