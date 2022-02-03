Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Stock trading around $46.40 per share: What’s Next?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $46.40 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.24, while the highest price level was $46.81. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.68 percent and weekly performance of 7.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 3101043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $59.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $66, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.04, while it was recorded at 43.71 for the last single week of trading, and 43.97 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,697 million, or 75.90% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,307,088, which is approximately -0.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,055,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.58 million in SPR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $196.36 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 43.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 12,082,159 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 12,150,229 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 55,447,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,679,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,882 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,558,500 shares during the same period.