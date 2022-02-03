New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $4.50

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] loss -0.80% or -0.03 points to close at $3.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3752219 shares. The company report on January 31, 2022 that New York Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividend Distributions.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2021. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2021 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions.

The daily chart for NYMT points out that the company has recorded -13.15% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, NYMT reached to a volume of 3752219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for NYMT stock

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

There are presently around $811 million, or 55.80% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 67,719,814, which is approximately -1.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,711,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.17 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $48.41 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 0.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 27,673,769 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 15,412,553 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 174,260,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,346,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,576,356 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,795,491 shares during the same period.