Needham slashes price target on Planet Labs PBC [PL] – find out why.

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] closed the trading session at $5.71 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.64, while the highest price level was $6.56. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Planet Labs PBC Certified As a Carbon Neutral Company.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that as of December 2021, it is officially a carbon neutral company as part of its commitment to sustainability. Planet worked with SCS Global Services (SCS), an organization specializing in third-party certification, validation, and verification for environmental and sustainability quality performance claims, to certify its operations as carbon neutral in accordance with the internationally recognized PAS 2060: 2014 Carbon Neutrality Standard. This certification covers the entire supply chain – from manufacturing and launching their satellites to all aspects of its corporate operations – for the 2020 calendar year.

“Planet’s mission is to help life on earth – and to fulfill that mission, we are not only committed to accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices globally, but embodying those practices in our own operations,” said Andrew Zolli, Planet’s Chief Impact Officer. “Using a rigorous, science-based approach, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact wherever possible.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, PL reached to a volume of 3242673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $13.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PL stock trade performance evaluation

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.21% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $184 million, or 21.90% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,420,802, which is approximately -0.745% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,206,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.14 million in PL stocks shares; and ARENA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC- CA, currently with $10.42 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly 277.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 14,351,885 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,927,584 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,368,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,648,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,775,799 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,835,567 shares during the same period.