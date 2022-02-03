Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] is -14.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.45% on 02/01/22, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.26%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Metacrine Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today announced that Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, has resigned to pursue a new opportunity. Dr. Chen’s resignation is effective December 31, 2021. Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, chief executive officer, is expected to assume responsibility for Metacrine’s ongoing clinical trials and future clinical operations.

“We appreciate Hubert’s significant contributions during the last three years as we moved our pipeline through several important milestones,” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, CEO, Metacrine. “Hubert has established a strong team in our R&D organization that will continue to serve us well as we focus our resources on moving our IBD program into the clinic. We wish Hubert success in his future endeavors.”.

Over the last 12 months, MTCR stock dropped by -94.41%. The one-year Metacrine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.98. The average equity rating for MTCR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.42 million, with 26.52 million shares outstanding and 21.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, MTCR stock reached a trading volume of 6004673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCR shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

MTCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.26. With this latest performance, MTCR shares dropped by -14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.95 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9075, while it was recorded at 0.5262 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6271 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Metacrine Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MTCR is now -47.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -675.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.46. Additionally, MTCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] managed to generate an average of -$1,065,829 per employee.Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 47.70% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,062,977, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.75% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,059,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in MTCR stocks shares; and PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.63 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 31.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 818,024 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,290,066 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,918,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,026,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,372 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 487,444 shares during the same period.