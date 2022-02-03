Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.81 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Marble Announces New Rent Reporting Service for Its MyMarble Platform, Powered by FrontLobby.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock is now -3.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPW Stock saw the intraday high of $23.09 and lowest of $22.695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.13, which means current price is +6.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 4676590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21.50 to $24, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.57, while it was recorded at 22.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.27 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.00 and a Gross Margin at +50.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.37.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,050,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $10,987 million, or 83.80% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,509,316, which is approximately 1.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,505,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $685.78 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -3.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 46,438,410 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 37,273,778 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 398,397,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,110,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,487,386 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,998,473 shares during the same period.