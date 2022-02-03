Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Revenue clocked in at $11.58 billion, down -2.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] loss -1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $160.87 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Appoints Julius W. Robinson, Jr. to its Board of Directors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced the appointment of Mr. Julius W. Robinson, Jr. to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective January 28, 2022. Additionally, Mr. Robinson will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board. The appointment of Mr. Robinson brings the total number of the Company’s board members to thirteen.

Mr. Robinson currently serves as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the United States and Canada at Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott”) (NASDAQ: MAR). Marriott is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. Mr. Robinson is responsible for top line sales and leads the disciplines of Sales, Distribution, Field Marketing, Loyalty, Revenue Strategy, and Public Relations and Crisis Communications for Marriott’s largest division. Mr. Robinson’s experience in the hospitality industry spans nearly three decades with Marriott. His senior leadership roles include Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader for Marriott Hotels and Sheraton Hotels, and he has held the position of Global Brand Leader for Autograph Collection Hotels and Tribute Portfolio, which represent Marriott’s foray into independent and boutique hotels. Mr. Robinson also previously served as Vice President of Global Sales, Vice President of Brand Franchising, and Regional Vice President of Revenue Management for the Eastern United States.

Marriott International Inc. represents 327.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.53 billion with the latest information. MAR stock price has been found in the range of $160.11 to $163.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 3856556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $166.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on MAR stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 82.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MAR stock

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.40, while it was recorded at 159.62 for the last single week of trading, and 148.48 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $31,859 million, or 61.60% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,275,360, which is approximately 1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,697,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in MAR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.01 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 18.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 18,956,472 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 13,184,582 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 163,287,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,428,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,189,685 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,781,973 shares during the same period.