Market cap of Waste Management Inc. [WM] reaches 61.27B – now what?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] loss -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $148.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that WM Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Full-Year Results Delivered Record Revenue, Income from Operations and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities.

Company’s Strong Performance and Cash Generation Translated into More Than $2.3 Billion Returned to Shareholders during 2021.

Waste Management Inc. represents 419.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.27 billion with the latest information. WM stock price has been found in the range of $142.98 to $148.569.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, WM reached a trading volume of 4073891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $167.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $128 to $122. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for WM stock

Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, WM shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.03 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.76, while it was recorded at 148.49 for the last single week of trading, and 151.26 for the last 200 days.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.28 and a Gross Margin at +27.64. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 11.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.24. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $31,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 15.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waste Management Inc. [WM]

There are presently around $47,320 million, or 82.90% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,988,230, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,534,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in WM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.93 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly -3.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 730 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 15,389,774 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 11,445,740 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 289,137,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,972,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,495,307 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,589,703 shares during the same period.