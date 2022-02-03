Market cap of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] reaches 11.79B – now what?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] loss -4.29% or -3.45 points to close at $76.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3408302 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Teladoc Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call DetailsThe conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #335463; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

It opened the trading session at $80.76, the shares rose to $80.83 and dropped to $74.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDOC points out that the company has recorded -48.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 3408302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $141.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $142 to $135, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 291 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.51. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.79 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.80, while it was recorded at 74.36 for the last single week of trading, and 132.56 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $10,738 million, or 82.20% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,922,198, which is approximately 14.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,010,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $836.34 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 23.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 19,076,792 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 9,455,534 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 111,127,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,659,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,816,030 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 874,610 shares during the same period.