Market cap of Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] reaches 377.30M – now what?

Spire Global Inc. [NYSE: SPIR] gained 1.61% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 4670555 shares. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Spire Global Announces Select Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Issues Select Preliminary Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance.

Full Year Revenue at the top end of guidance range.

Strong 2022 Outlook based on December 31, 2021 ending ARR of approximately $70.8 million.

It opened the trading session at $2.62, the shares rose to $2.74 and dropped to $2.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPIR points out that the company has recorded -74.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SPIR reached to a volume of 4670555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPIR shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spire Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Spire Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Global Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for SPIR stock

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.48. With this latest performance, SPIR shares dropped by -25.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spire Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]

There are presently around $66 million, or 29.70% of SPIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPIR stocks are: DEER IX & CO. LTD. with ownership of 7,277,945, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.45 million in SPIR stocks shares; and MARCHO PARTNERS LLP, currently with $6.22 million in SPIR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spire Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Spire Global Inc. [NYSE:SPIR] by around 23,990,593 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 18,338,932 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 15,930,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,399,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPIR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,463,567 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 15,705,864 shares during the same period.