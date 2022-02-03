Market cap of Chewy Inc. [CHWY] reaches 17.84B – now what?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Chewy Debuts New Campaign Bringing Us Inside the Delightful Minds of Pets.

“Chatty Pets” shines a spotlight on pets’ playful personalities and brings their inner voices to life.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, is introducing viewers to a cast of lovable furry personalities in its new “Chatty Pets” brand campaign. Capturing the world exclusively through the eyes, actions, and humorous inner monologues of real animals, “Chatty Pets” gives a voice to the universal excitement pets feel as they anticipate a Chewy delivery.

Over the last 12 months, CHWY stock dropped by -57.62%. The one-year Chewy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.9. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.84 billion, with 417.85 million shares outstanding and 84.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, CHWY stock reached a trading volume of 4198166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $74.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $70 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $61, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CHWY stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 100 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 274.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 105.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.21, while it was recorded at 45.22 for the last single week of trading, and 71.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CHWY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 2.00%.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,898 million, or 93.10% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 13,302,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.65 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $310.76 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 1.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 24,227,190 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 13,249,019 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 369,769,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,245,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,232 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,148,327 shares during the same period.