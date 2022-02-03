Market cap of Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] reaches 1901.53B – now what?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] jumped around 207.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2960.00 at the close of the session, up 7.52%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Sibros Closes $70 Million Series B Funding to Power the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem.

Funding will be used to meet strong global demand and deliver large customer deployments of Sibros’ deep connected vehicle software and data management platform.

Connected vehicle platform company Sibros today announced its $70 million Series B funding round led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP) with participation from Fontinalis Partners, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Iron Pillar, Qualcomm Ventures and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Moneta Ventures. The funding will be used to fuel the company’s expansion to meet strong global demand and deliver large customer deployments of its vertically integrated connected vehicle platform.

Alphabet Inc. stock is now 2.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOOGL Stock saw the intraday high of $3,030.93 and lowest of $2,910.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3019.33, which means current price is +18.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 6056879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $3328.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $3400 to $3600. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3530 to $3800, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on GOOGL stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GOOGL shares from 3800 to 3900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 90.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 221.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has GOOGL stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.52. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,826.41, while it was recorded at 2,733.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2,682.96 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.08.

Return on Total Capital for GOOGL is now 17.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, GOOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] managed to generate an average of $297,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 27.56%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

There are presently around $635,221 million, or 79.90% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,961,780, which is approximately 0.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.11 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $37.01 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly 2.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,588 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 6,734,862 shares. Additionally, 1,483 investors decreased positions by around 6,764,945 shares, while 492 investors held positions by with 217,248,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,747,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,586,234 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 511,233 shares during the same period.