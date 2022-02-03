Market cap of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] reaches 24.90M – now what?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] traded at a low on 02/02/22, posting a -8.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today issued the following letter to shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3695619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.79%.

The market cap for ABEO stock reached $24.90 million, with 97.99 million shares outstanding and 86.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 3695619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has ABEO stock performed recently?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4121, while it was recorded at 0.2496 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0848 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $7 million, or 26.00% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,007,272, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,747,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in ABEO stocks shares; and ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A., currently with $0.8 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 876.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 3,931,732 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,732,596 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 21,651,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,316,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,366 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 648,811 shares during the same period.