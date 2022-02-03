Market Analysts see Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] plunged by -$1.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.333 during the day while it closed the day at $29.02. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Consumers Increasingly Choose Brands Based on Safety Measures and How They Treat Their Employees During the Pandemic.

Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. consumers stopped purchasing from a company during the pandemic because their COVID safety protocols didn’t meet their expectations.

The pandemic has accelerated the degree to which U.S. consumers choose brands based on their health and safety standards and how well they treat their employees and customers, according to new research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq:XM).

Qualtrics International Inc. stock has also gained 19.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XM stock has declined by -38.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.73% and lost -18.02% year-on date.

The market cap for XM stock reached $15.73 billion, with 515.21 million shares outstanding and 106.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 3059251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $42.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 725.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.67. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.39, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 38.01 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.97 and a Gross Margin at +72.93. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,426 million, or 73.00% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 22,736,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,553,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.84 million in XM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $130.28 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly -7.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 12,103,473 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,022,271 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,606,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,732,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,556,189 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,940,660 shares during the same period.