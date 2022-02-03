Market Analysts see LendingClub Corporation [LC] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] closed the trading session at $18.00 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.65, while the highest price level was $19.50. The company report on February 2, 2022 that LendingClub Named a Winner of the USA Top Workplaces 2022 Award.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, has been awarded a USA Top Workplaces 2022 honor. The list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

“We’re thrilled to be named a national Top Workplace,” said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer at LendingClub. “The world and LendingClub have gone through a significant transformation over the past two years. We have held steadfast to our mission of helping our members meet their financial goals by becoming the country’s leading digital marketplace bank all while navigating a pandemic. Our values-driven employees are our greatest asset and make LendingClub a great place to work every day.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.56 percent and weekly performance of -20.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, LC reached to a volume of 3194026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $36.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58.

LC stock trade performance evaluation

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -28.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.51 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.75, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.07 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +94.24. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,406 million, or 79.40% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,626,412, which is approximately 24.757% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,021,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.38 million in LC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $128.86 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -5.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 13,907,823 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 11,351,751 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 52,864,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,124,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,845,913 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,868,681 shares during the same period.