Market Analysts see Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ELMS] traded at a low on 02/02/22, posting a -51.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.71. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Leadership Transition and Financial Update.

ELMS Board Member Shauna McIntyre Named Interim CEO and President;Brian Krzanich, ELMS Board Member and CEO of CDK Global, to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Transition Follows Resignation of CEO and President James Taylor and Chairman Jason Luo .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9195025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stands at 19.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.89%.

The market cap for ELMS stock reached $323.71 million, with 118.78 million shares outstanding and 56.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.19K shares, ELMS reached a trading volume of 9195025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELMS shares is $15.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ELMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3237.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has ELMS stock performed recently?

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.28. With this latest performance, ELMS shares dropped by -60.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.90 for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ELMS is now -3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS] managed to generate an average of -$14,680,612 per employee.Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS]

There are presently around $34 million, or 15.30% of ELMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELMS stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 2,922,070, which is approximately -6.226% of the company’s market cap and around 54.19% of the total institutional ownership; PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP, holding 2,463,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.68 million in ELMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.89 million in ELMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:ELMS] by around 4,308,437 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,931,277 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,159,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,399,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELMS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,851,271 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,016,416 shares during the same period.