Market Analysts see Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gaining to $63. Time to buy?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] gained 2.88% or 1.65 points to close at $58.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3089567 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Duke Realty Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Record 41 Percent Growth in Net Effective Rents.

It opened the trading session at $57.31, the shares rose to $59.05 and dropped to $57.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRE points out that the company has recorded 16.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, DRE reached to a volume of 3089567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Truist have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DRE shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for DRE stock

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, DRE shares dropped by -8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.56, while it was recorded at 57.27 for the last single week of trading, and 52.83 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.42 and a Gross Margin at +38.91. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +77.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

There are presently around $20,750 million, or 98.40% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,208,850, which is approximately 0.879% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 51,142,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.13 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -1.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 9,869,969 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 12,579,802 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 340,243,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,692,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,174,888 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 878,967 shares during the same period.