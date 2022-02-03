Market Analysts see Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.13 during the day while it closed the day at $4.92. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Aurora to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Business Review Conference Call on February 16, 2022.

The self-driving company Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after market close on February 16, 2022 and will host a business review conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock has also gained 7.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUR stock has declined by -50.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.00% and lost -56.31% year-on date.

The market cap for AUR stock reached $5.43 billion, with 122.19 million shares outstanding and 62.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 3098336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $14.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AUR stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -57.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.93 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $465 million, or 23.10% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 7,647,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.63 million in AUR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $28.58 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 1216.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 57,115,325 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 20,949,559 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,401,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,466,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,043,777 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 14,312,535 shares during the same period.