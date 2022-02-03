Macquarie lifts UiPath Inc. [PATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.96%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that IRS Implements Robotic Process Automation Technology from UiPath Within Its Finance and Procurement Divisions.

The Internal Revenue Service is using software robots from UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, to enhance the agency’s technology to better manage its finance and procurement functions.

“The agency is making a fundamental shift with robotic process automation technology,” said IRS Chief Financial Officer Teresa Hunter.

The one-year UiPath Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.39. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.55 billion, with 524.81 million shares outstanding and 316.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 3355133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $61.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.92% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.53, while it was recorded at 34.94 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,865 million, or 73.20% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,906,960, which is approximately 45.044% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,902,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.41 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $690.2 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 13276.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 98,466,904 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 21,641,868 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 134,861,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,970,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,435,388 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 10,390,531 shares during the same period.