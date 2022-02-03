JP Morgan lifts Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.60 during the day while it closed the day at $19.44. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Change Healthcare Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG) (the “Company” or “Change Healthcare”), a leading healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

“The third quarter results demonstrate the underlying strength and momentum in our business. We continue to execute on our growth strategy and invest to advance our capabilities and support our customers and employees,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and chief executive officer. “We will continue to invest in innovation and optimize our cost structure, enabling us to deliver better experiences and outcomes for everyone in the healthcare system.”.

Change Healthcare Inc. stock has also gained 0.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHNG stock has declined by -9.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.99% and lost -9.07% year-on date.

The market cap for CHNG stock reached $5.92 billion, with 324.06 million shares outstanding and 309.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, CHNG reached a trading volume of 3381168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHNG stock trade performance evaluation

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, CHNG shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.59, while it was recorded at 19.44 for the last single week of trading, and 21.70 for the last 200 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 13.00%.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,718 million, or 96.50% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,315,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.59 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $370.67 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 39,722,327 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 34,655,127 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 219,907,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,285,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,130,581 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,718,725 shares during the same period.