Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] moved down -1.34: Why It’s Important

Jack in the Box Inc. [NASDAQ: JACK] loss -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $90.23 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2. Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Jack in the Box Inc. represents 21.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.88 billion with the latest information. JACK stock price has been found in the range of $88.81 to $92.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 402.79K shares, JACK reached a trading volume of 4977423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JACK shares is $107.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JACK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $122 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Jack in the Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $100, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on JACK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jack in the Box Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for JACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for JACK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for JACK stock

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, JACK shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.24 for Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.52, while it was recorded at 90.48 for the last single week of trading, and 102.21 for the last 200 days.

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Jack in the Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.49.

Jack in the Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JACK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jack in the Box Inc. go to 12.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]

There are presently around $1,987 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JACK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,391,059, which is approximately -5.648% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,095,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.05 million in JACK stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $158.79 million in JACK stock with ownership of nearly 32.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jack in the Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Jack in the Box Inc. [NASDAQ:JACK] by around 2,733,319 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 2,212,903 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 17,071,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,017,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JACK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,494,915 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 410,155 shares during the same period.