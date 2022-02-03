Instinet lifts Under Armour Inc. [UA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] traded at a high on 02/02/22, posting a 2.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.56. The company report on January 27, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year (ended Dec. 31) on Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3223879 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 4.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.89%.

The market cap for UA stock reached $7.48 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 405.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3223879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.06, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 18.89 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $2,826 million, or 72.54% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,474,916, which is approximately 4.376% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 20,651,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.99 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $325.61 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 9.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 11,558,779 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 14,208,661 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 144,914,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,681,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,558,931 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,058 shares during the same period.