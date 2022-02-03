Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] moved up 9.09: Why It’s Important

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] jumped around 0.54 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.48 at the close of the session, up 9.09%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Hut 8 Announces Closing of the Acquisition of TeraGo’s Data Center Business.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce the closing of its definitive agreement to purchase the cloud and colocation data center business from TeraGo Inc.

The acquisition consists of expanded operations from five data centers across Canada with a comprehensive information technology offering that includes a complete selection of scalable cloud services. The acquisition establishes Hut 8 as a leading high-performance computing platform, providing unique positioning for the Company within the digital asset ecosystem.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is now -17.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.70 and lowest of $5.9401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.57, which means current price is +43.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 13232658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]?

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

How has HUT stock performed recently?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.25. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.40 and a Current Ratio set at 22.40.

Insider trade positions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]

There are presently around $148 million, or 20.42% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,155,727, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,804,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.66 million in HUT stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.69 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 15,016,199 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,533,291 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,296,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,846,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,775,429 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 996,106 shares during the same period.